Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) to Hold

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,363. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $43,269.35, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company’s segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties.

