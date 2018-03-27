Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,009.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,762,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,993,000 after purchasing an additional 316,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 47,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $462,500,000 after purchasing an additional 741,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $64,819.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-holdings-cut-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.