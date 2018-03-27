Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) had its price objective increased by FinnCap from GBX 208 ($2.87) to GBX 263 ($3.63) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.18) on Friday. Water Intelligence has a one year low of GBX 100.91 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 227.10 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,500.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/water-intelligence-watr-price-target-raised-to-gbx-263-at-finncap-updated.html.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.