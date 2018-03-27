Wauwatosa (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Wauwatosa (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wauwatosa and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Wauwatosa (NASDAQ WSBF) opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.13. Wauwatosa has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wauwatosa (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter. Wauwatosa had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wauwatosa by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wauwatosa by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Wauwatosa during the third quarter worth about $671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wauwatosa during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wauwatosa during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wauwatosa

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

