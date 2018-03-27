Watsco (WSO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Watsco continues to transform its business into the digital age by investing in scalable platforms for mobile apps, e-commerce, business intelligence and supply-chain optimization. Its technology continues to evolve and make progress. Currently e-commerce sales generate 25% of its revenues. Further, its focus on strategic acquisitions, cost-cutting initiatives and growth potential in the replacement market are likely to drive growth. The company’s sound balance sheet positions it well to invest and capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. The company has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

WSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $169.00 price target on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price target on Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

Watsco (WSO) traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,922. Watsco has a 1 year low of $134.08 and a 1 year high of $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6,452.07, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.85 million. Watsco had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Watsco by 42.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Watsco by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

