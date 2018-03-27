Waves Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $4.13 or 0.00052631 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Exmo and Gate.io. Waves has a total market capitalization of $413.12 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00200839 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00124068 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00124049 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00204881 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00046979 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Gate.io, Kuna, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Exrates, Liqui, YoBit, Upbit, Coinrail, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Bitcoin Indonesia, Exmo, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

