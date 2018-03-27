WayGuide (WAY) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

WayGuide (CURRENCY:WAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, WayGuide has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WayGuide coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WayGuide has a total market capitalization of $440,773.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WayGuide was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WayGuide

WayGuide (WAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2016. WayGuide’s total supply is 100,040,708 coins. WayGuide’s official website is wayguide.club.

Buying and Selling WayGuide

WayGuide can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy WayGuide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WayGuide must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WayGuide using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

