WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (AADR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of AADR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,830. WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

About WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

