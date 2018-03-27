We Are One Seven LLC Invests $148,000 in Carbonite (CARB) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,676,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 613,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carbonite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

CARB stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. equities research analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $48,485.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $50,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,330. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

