We Are One Seven LLC Invests $162,000 in EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 424,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $120,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 462,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 57,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61,254.45, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $215,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

