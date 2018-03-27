WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.28

Media coverage about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1336588957579 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,090.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.75%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.28” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/wec-energy-group-wec-receiving-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.