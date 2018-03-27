Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merck KGaA (MRK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK) recently:

3/27/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($111.11) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($113.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($104.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($129.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($130.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($141.98) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($103.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($130.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/9/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($104.94) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($104.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($108.64) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($123.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Merck KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/8/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($108.64) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Merck KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($129.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($148.15) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €111.00 ($137.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($111.11) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($141.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €111.00 ($137.04) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($111.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €111.00 ($137.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($141.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($148.15) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

MRK stock traded up €1.24 ($1.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €76.04 ($93.88). 405,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,070.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($141.98).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

