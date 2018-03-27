Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peugeot (UG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peugeot (EPA: UG):

3/6/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €22.70 ($28.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €28.00 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €27.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €13.60 ($16.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €24.00 ($29.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €24.00 ($29.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €19.50 ($24.07) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €25.00 ($30.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €25.00 ($30.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €16.00 ($19.75) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €19.50 ($24.07) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €25.00 ($30.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2018 – Peugeot was given a new €16.30 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Peugeot SA (UG) traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.15 ($23.64). 1,070,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a market cap of $17,330.00 and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Peugeot SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($20.31) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($25.94).

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

