Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.73 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,973,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Tutor Perini worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 119.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,748,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TPC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

TPC stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,033.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

