Wells Fargo Reiterates “$59.00” Price Target for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Wells Fargo set a $59.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ BHF) opened at $52.11 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

