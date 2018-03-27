Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “WESCO’s top-line growth continues to benefit from strengthening end-markets and robust product and services portfolio. Moreover, strong focus on growth and pricing strategies remain positive for the company’s market position. WESCO continues with its efforts on delivering above-average sales growth, profitability improvement, strong cash flow generation and increasing shareholder value. It continues to invest progressively in the One WESCO initiative aimed at creating extensive supply chain management solutions. However, supplier concentration, a significant debt load and limited liquidity remain concerns. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCC. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.69.

WESCO International (WCC) traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,812. The company has a market cap of $2,839.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.86. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $46,851.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $50,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 47.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

