Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 price target on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $313.36, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Cidalia Inacio sold 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $129,616.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 77,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 220,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/western-new-england-bancorp-wneb-given-a-13-00-price-target-at-sandler-oneill.html.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.