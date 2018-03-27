Westlake Chemical (WLK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.6193804303372 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14,579.14, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In other news, Director Robert T. Blakely sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $448,218.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $850,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $2,689,813.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock worth $11,545,548. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

