PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,762,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,045,000 after purchasing an additional 657,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,181,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,904 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 539.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 357,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 196.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,517. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $115.45 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $69,436.97, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/westwood-holdings-group-inc-cuts-holdings-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-updated.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.