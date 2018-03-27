WeTrust (TRST) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.88 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $17.88 million and $298,308.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.