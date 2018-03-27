Wild Crypto Price Tops $0.0663 (WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Wild Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Wild Crypto has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $6,750.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wild Crypto has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00720543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012575 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00145135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028967 BTC.

About Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Wild Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

