William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of LHC Group worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,139.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.82 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/william-blair-investment-management-llc-reduces-position-in-lhc-group-inc-lhcg.html.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.