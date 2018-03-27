Williams Partners (WPZ) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Williams Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.2601419950804 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

WPZ stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 2,105,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,069.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.48. Williams Partners has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Partners had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. equities research analysts predict that Williams Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

