Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Boosted by Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 204,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,218.02, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Williams-Sonoma announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,310,682.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,104.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 353,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

