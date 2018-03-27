Winnebago Industries (WGO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO):

3/27/2018 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2018 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, while the top-line beat the same. Compared with the year-ago figures, revenues were higher. Year-over-year robust organic growth by the Towable segment has enabled it to drive revenues. Also, higher volume sales,overall market growth and an improved RV portfolio have contributed to the increase in revenues. Also, in order to enhance shareholder value, it engages in frequent share-repurchase programs. However, high material costs faced by the Motorized segment and considerable outstanding debt are few headwinds for the company. Shares of Winnebago underperformed the industry it belongs to. “

3/20/2018 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/20/2018 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s annual earnings has been going up of late. The company’s higher volume sales, a positive product mix and inclusion of Grand Design RV’s is enabling its towable business to drive revenues. Also, in order to enhance shareholder value, Winnebago engages in frequent share repurchase programs. Moreover, the acquisition of Grand Design in October 2016 helped the company to diversify its portfolio. In the last three months, its shares have outperformed in the industry it belongs to.”

3/16/2018 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2018 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

2/27/2018 – Winnebago Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

2/21/2018 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s higher volume sales, a positive product mix and inclusion of Grand Design RV’s revenues have helped the company’s towable business drive its revenues. The towable business’ consistent strong growth has enabled the company’s revenues to surge 83.5% in comparison to the prior-year quarter’s tally. It is also focusing to enhance the quality of its motorhomes as well as to expand its business. Also, in order to enhance shareholder value, Winnebago engages in frequent share repurchase programs.”

2/9/2018 – Winnebago Industries was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2018 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 827,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,425. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,164.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $67,768,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 747,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 632,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 794.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 466,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,103,000 after buying an additional 235,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,849,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

