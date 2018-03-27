Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $326.40 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206,589 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $326,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 41.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 33.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $102,821.50, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

