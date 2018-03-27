WisdomTree Dividend Top 100 Fund (DTN) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

WisdomTree Dividend Top 100 Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Dividend Top 100 Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

DTN stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 48,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,078. WisdomTree Dividend Top 100 Fund has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

About WisdomTree Dividend Top 100 Fund

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

