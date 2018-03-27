WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund (DDEZ) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund (BATS:DDEZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of DDEZ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

