WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F (NYSEARCA:DEW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F (NYSEARCA:DEW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2391 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

DEW stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 5,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,215. WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F Company Profile

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

