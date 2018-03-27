WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (WFIG)

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

WFIG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

