WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (DIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (NYSEARCA:DIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of DIM stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 31,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,264. WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

About WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

