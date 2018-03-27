WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd (NYSEARCA:DNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of DNL stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $62.84.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd (DNL) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/wisdomtree-japan-hgh-yildg-eqty-fd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08-dnl-updated.html.

About WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hgh-Yildg Eqty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.