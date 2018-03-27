WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (EZM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

EZM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,547. WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

