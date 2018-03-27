World Fuel Services (INT) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) is one of 35 public companies in the “OIL-MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare World Fuel Services to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for World Fuel Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00 World Fuel Services Competitors 385 1468 1767 103 2.43

World Fuel Services presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.07%. As a group, “OIL-MISC” companies have a potential upside of 17.74%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Fuel Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $33.70 billion -$170.20 million -9.35 World Fuel Services Competitors $14.62 billion $472.86 million 9.55

World Fuel Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. World Fuel Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

World Fuel Services has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services -0.51% 6.45% 2.26% World Fuel Services Competitors 4.38% -165.10% 2.37%

Dividends

World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. World Fuel Services pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL-MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 98.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. World Fuel Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

World Fuel Services competitors beat World Fuel Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services. In its land segment, it offers fuel, crude oil, lubricants, power solutions through its global energy management service offerings, natural gas and related products and services to customers. Under marine segment, it offers fuel, lubricants and related products and services to customers, including international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the United States and foreign Governments, as well as other fuel suppliers. It offers solutions, such as oil and energy procurement, distribution and storage, financial solutions and consulting services.

