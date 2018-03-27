Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $43.64 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.61% of Worthington Industries worth $43,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,391,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Worthington Industries by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 92.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 180,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $332,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,511.13, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $43.64 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/worthington-industries-inc-wor-stake-lifted-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated.html.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.