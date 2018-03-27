W&T Offshore (WTI) Trading Down 6.4%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,358,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,559,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $609.22, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.91.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,769,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,835 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 937,872 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 963,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 935,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 934,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

