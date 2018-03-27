Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.94 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $267,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 60,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $4,039,682.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,364 shares of company stock valued at $22,422,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,405.99, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

