Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Takes $894,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,508 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $340,709,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,883,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $302,918,000 after buying an additional 171,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 25,746.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,096,933 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $220,305,000 after buying an additional 2,088,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,944,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after purchasing an additional 95,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.39 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

EA stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 452,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,302. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,249.05, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $125,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $978,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,079 shares of company stock worth $9,806,818 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

