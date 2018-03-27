Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,838 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

WYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $436,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,792,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 166,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11,207.92, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

