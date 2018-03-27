Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8763424719354 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of WYN stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.93. 483,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,742. The firm has a market cap of $11,207.92, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wyndham Worldwide has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $32,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

