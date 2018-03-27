Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Expedia were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Expedia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expedia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. Expedia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16,110.89, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Expedia Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Expedia to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Expedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

