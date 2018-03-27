Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 864,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $22,160.00, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

