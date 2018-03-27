Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Price

News headlines about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7327319343228 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

XEL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22,160.00, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

