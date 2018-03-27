Xerox Corp (XRX) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4,628.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 823,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 806,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,065,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,633,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 953,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 294,211 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,150,000 after buying an additional 229,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,066,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,155,000 after buying an additional 196,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS upgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,334.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

