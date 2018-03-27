Xerox (XRX) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xerox earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.8229228659101 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 2,453,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,670. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7,334.60, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS upgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/xerox-xrx-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-13.html.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.