XLMedia PLC (XLM) Insider Buys £60,840 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs purchased 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £60,840 ($84,056.37).

Ory Weihs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Ory Weihs acquired 23,250 shares of XLMedia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990 ($55,250.07).

On Friday, February 2nd, Ory Weihs purchased 27,322 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,452.82 ($68,323.87).

On Thursday, January 18th, Ory Weihs acquired 31,580 shares of XLMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £59,370.40 ($82,025.97).

XLM stock opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. XLMedia PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.92 ($3.11). The company has a market capitalization of $399.72 and a PE ratio of 1,495.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from XLMedia’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.01) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

