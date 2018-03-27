Yescoin (YES) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Yescoin (CURRENCY:YES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Yescoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Yescoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yescoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.00 worth of Yescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00608954 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007033 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004880 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003690 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002798 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Yescoin

YES is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2017. The official website for Yescoin is yescoin.us. Yescoin’s official Twitter account is @yescoin.

Buying and Selling Yescoin

Yescoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Yescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yescoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

