Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $40,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.58. 561,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,604.98, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

