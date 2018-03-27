Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrick Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Barrick Gold reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrick Gold.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABX. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Argus lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 216,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Barrick Gold by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 552,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,738,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after buying an additional 608,374 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 18,340,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,855,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $14,377.44, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/zacks-analysts-anticipate-barrick-gold-corp-abx-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-91-billion-updated.html.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrick Gold (ABX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.