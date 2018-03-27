Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $590.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.81.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 89,783 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $3,040,950.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 24,906 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $835,596.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,026.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,808. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 877,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,307. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3,492.25, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

